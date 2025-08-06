UK PM Keir Starmer unveils fund to lure youth away from screens into 'real world'

London, Aug 6 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday unveiled a GBP 88 million youth services package to lure young people away from screens and reconnect with the world around them through real-world outdoor activities.

The Building Creative Futures fund covers greater access for schoolchildren to extra-curricular activities such as sport, art and music, debating or volunteering to support wellbeing and essential skills in addition to a regular school day.

A 'Better Youth Spaces' programme is planned to improve youth club infrastructure, including new gym equipment and climbing walls, in areas with the highest levels of child poverty.

“Growing up today is hard for young people. As they navigate their way through the online world, too often they find themselves isolated at home and disconnected from their communities,” said Starmer.

“As a government, we have a duty to act on this worrying trend. Today’s investment is about offering a better alternative: transformative, real-world opportunities that will have an impact in communities across the country, so young people can discover something new, find their spark and develop the confidence and life skills that no algorithm can teach,” he said.

“Through our Plan for Change, we’re backing parents by not only protecting our young people online, but giving them the support and opportunities they deserve so no child falls through the cracks,” he added.

Other aspects covered under this funding package will include a Local Youth Transformation pilot – an GBP 8 million programme to support local authorities to deliver a high-quality out-of-school offer. It will provide the tools, guidance, and funding to assess, improve, and invest in impactful local youth offers.

Over a million additional hours of youth work in areas with high rates of anti-social behaviour is planned as part of a joint investment with the National Lottery Community Fund. And, under the Uniformed Youth Fund, thousands of new places will be created in youth organisations like the Scouts, Guides and Volunteer Police Cadets in areas with unmet demand for such activities.

“We know that strong local youth services are the bedrock of thriving communities that give our young people safe spaces to learn, grow and reach their potential,” said UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

“Today’s announcement is just the beginning. As we develop our National Youth Strategy ahead of its launch this autumn, we are already delivering on our Plan for Change by putting young people at the heart of our mission-led government, ensuring they have the support and opportunities they deserve so that no one is left behind,” said the British Indian minister.

The National Youth Strategy, to be published in the coming months, will be based on inputs from over 20,000 young people to set out a long-term vision for the government's youth policy.

It builds on efforts around a new national network to build strong partnerships between schools, local clubs and national governing bodies to identify and break down barriers to sport and dance for children who are less active.

New guidance to support schools to offer equal access to high-quality extra-curricular activities will also be published later this year, Downing Street said.

The Labour Party government hopes that expanding youth provision will also have an impact on tackling child poverty and ensuring that every child, no matter what their circumstances or where they live, has the opportunity to participate in sports, arts and other extracurricular activities. PTI AK RD RD RD RD