UK PM Keir Starmer’s new scheme to clamp down on violent disorder

London, Aug 2 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a new scheme that pulls together police and intelligence resources to clamp down on violent disorder on the streets of London amid reports of further protests planned by far-right groups following the fatal stabbing of three schoolgirls.

The new National Violent Disorder Programme is designed to stop criminals intent on causing violence and unrest by bringing together policing capabilities from across the UK to share intelligence on the activity of mobs for officials to make swift arrests.

Violent protests included a mosque being attacked in Southport – the site of Monday's stabbings in north-west England, several police officers injured, objects hurled and vehicles set on fire as the unrest spread around the country to Downing Street in London.

“It’s not a protest. It’s not legitimate. It’s a crime and violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice,” said Starmer, after an urgent meeting with police chiefs on Thursday.

“Whether it’s in Southport, London or Hartlepool, these people are showing our country exactly who they are. Mosques targeted because they are mosques, flares thrown at the statue of Winston Churchill, a Nazi salute at the Cenotaph … we’ve resolved to show who we are. A country that will not allow understandable fear to curdle into division and hate in our communities,” he said.

The authorities stressed that extremist groups will not be allowed to “hide behind” the legitimate right to protest to “wreak havoc and intimidation.” “Police are already tracking down those involved in violence and anyone else thinking of joining in should know they will face the full force of the law,” said Chief Constable Andy Marsh, CEO at the College of Policing.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a 17-year-old Wales-born resident of the nearby village of Banks in Lancashire of Rwandan heritage, was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife in the Southport attack on Thursday.

Judge Andrew Menary lifted the legal restriction on naming the minor accused partly to prevent further misinformation from being spread across social media over Rudakubana’s religious affiliation and immigration status.

“Let me also say to large social media companies and those who run them: violent disorder clearly whipped up online is also a crime. It’s happening on your premises and the law must be upheld everywhere,” Starmer said during his Downing Street address.

Three children – six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar – died as a result of the attack at The Hart Space community centre in Southport on Monday. A “Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop” aimed at primary school children was taking place at the time of the attack in the seaside town north of the city of Liverpool.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds in the attack, five of whom remain in critical condition in hospital. Two adults, including one of the organisers of the event, also suffered critical injuries.

The new violent disorder programme he announced will support the swift deployment of surge teams to forces who need them, including when they are faced with intelligence that suggests organised violence in a particular area.

“Southport suffered a horrific attack that no community should ever have to face. But instead of being shown respect for their grief, the community had to endure violent disorder and thuggery,” UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

“Criminals need to face the full force of the law and today we made clear that the police have our strong support in keeping the streets safe. We will work with senior police officers across the country to make sure there is rapid intelligence sharing and swift action to stop violent disorder and make sure criminals pay the price,” she said. PTI AK NPK AKJ NPK NPK