UK PM Rishi Sunak holds flurry of calls over Israel-Gaza conflict

London, Oct 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday held a flurry of phone calls with world leaders as the UK Cabinet discussed the Israel-Gaza conflict in an effort to avert a wider conflict in the Middle East, even as unconfirmed UK media reports claim the British Indian leader is planning a visit to the region later this week.

In a call with Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Sunak discussed the prospect of a peaceful resolution to the crisis. This was followed up with a call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to discuss areas of cooperation between the UK and Qatar, including on ensuring safe passage for aid to Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering and on urgent efforts to secure the release of hostages.

“I spoke to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier on the situation in Israel and Gaza. We both recognise the devastating consequences of wider conflict in the Middle East,” tweeted Sunak.

“We will work closely to prevent escalation, including destabilisation fuelled through Iranian proxies,” he said.

Downing Street said Sunak confirmed to the Saudi leader that the UK would provide further humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and continue to support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to statehood, alongside regional partners like Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt.

“We're working with partners like Qatar to urgently secure the release of hostages and ensure safe passage of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” tweeted Sunak, after his call with the Amir of Qatar.

Downing Street said the British Prime Minister reiterated his complete condemnation of Hamas’ terrorist attack and set out the UK’s efforts to support Israel and protect Palestinian civilians and British nationals caught up in the violence during his call with the Qatari leader.

The calls followed a weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street which was also dominated by the crisis in the Middle East.

“I updated Cabinet this morning on our response to the Hamas terror attacks. As we stand with Israel, we will play our part in helping Palestinian civilians. And at home we will continue to take every step to support our Jewish community. There is no excuse for antisemitism,” stated Sunak.

According to unconfirmed reports, the UK PM might follow the visits of Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden to the Middle East as part of a broader visit to the region, which may include stops in Jordan and Egypt.

Meanwhile, the younger of two British sisters who were said to be missing after the Hamas attack on Israel is believed to have died. Yahel Sharabi, 13, and Noiya Sharabi, 16, disappeared from Be'eri kibbutz after it was raided and it emerged on Tuesday that Yahel has been killed.

On Monday, Sunak told the House of Commons that at least six Britons were killed and another 10 are missing in what he termed a "pogrom" by the Hamas terrorist group on October 7 which escalated the conflict in the region. PTI AK RUP