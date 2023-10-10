UK PM Rishi Sunak joins US, France, Germany, Italy to extend support to Israel

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the leaders of the US, France, Germany and Italy to discuss the conflict in Israel soon after he joined prayers at a north London synagogue and reassured the country's Jewish community he would ensure their safety.

In his joint statement with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olof Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Sunak expressed “steadfast and united” support to the state of Israel and the “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas for its appalling acts of terrorism.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism,” reads the joint statement.

“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasise that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage," it said.

The five leaders said they "recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed.” The US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy vowed to ensure that Israel is able to defend itself.

“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region,” it added.

The statement came on Monday night soon after Sunak joined the British Jewish community for a prayer service at the Finchley United Synagogue in London, wearing the Jewish yarmulke headgear.

“The people who support Hamas are fully responsible for this appalling attack. They are not militants. They are not freedom fighters. They are terrorists,” Sunak told the large gathering.

“The days and weeks ahead will continue to be very difficult. But when we say we stand with Israel, we mean it. Not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. And, I will stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always,” he said.

A peace vigil was also held outside 10 Downing Street where candles were lit in memory of the victims, as some held pictures of dead loved ones and those held captive.

Meanwhile, large groups took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the Israeli Embassy in west London amid strong police patrols as flares were lit and placards calling for Israel to "end the occupation" were waved.

The Metropolitan Police said it had made a few arrests in connection with threats of aggression and racially motivated criminality at the protest.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has written to police chiefs in England and Wales urging them to step up patrols.

“The UK stands with Israel in her fight against the barbaric attack by Hamas terrorists. There is no place on British streets for demonstrations that glorify terrorism. I am writing to police chiefs urging them to use all their powers to prevent disorder and distress,” said Braverman.

“We must all confront the evil of antisemitism whenever and wherever we encounter it,” she said.

Hundreds have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas militants, unleashing one of the most devastating conflicts in the Middle East.

Scotland's Pakistani-origin First Minister, Humza Yousaf, revealed that his parents-in-law are "trapped" in Gaza where they were visiting his wife Nadia El Nakla’s family.

"As many will know, my wife is Palestinian. Her mum and dad, my in-laws, who live in Dundee, live in Scotland, they've been in Gaza and are currently trapped in Gaza, I'm afraid," he told reporters on Monday.