UK PM Rishi Sunak to force ‘horrendous criminals’ to attend sentencing hearings

London, Aug 30 (PTI) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed new legislative plans to hand power to judges to order "horrendous criminals" to attend their sentencing hearings and face justice, by force if necessary.

During a so-called crime week for the government, Sunak announced that the power of custody officers to use reasonable force to make criminals appear in the dock, or via video link, will be enshrined in law to help victims and their loved ones feel justice is fully delivered.

If a criminal continues to resist attending their sentencing despite a judge’s order, they will face an extra two years behind bars.

"It is unacceptable that some of the country’s most horrendous criminals have refused to face their victims in court. They cannot and should not be allowed to take the coward’s way out,” said Sunak.

"That’s why we are giving judges the power to order vile offenders to attend their sentencing hearings, with those who refuse facing being forced into the dock or spending longer behind bars,” he said.

The change will mean victims can look offenders in the eye and tell them of the devastating consequences of their crime as they read out their impact statement, rather than addressing an empty dock. Most recently, nurse Lucy Letby had to be sentenced in absentia after being convicted of killing seven babies under her care.

"Our reforms will give judges the power to order offenders to come to court to hear the impact of their crimes directly from victims, so that they begin their sentences with society’s condemnation ringing in their ears,” said UK Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.

The new penalty of an extended punishment will apply in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, including serious sexual or violent crimes like murder, rape, and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Judges will have the discretion to use these new powers as they see fit to ensure justice is done. This could include not ordering offenders to attend in cases where it is expected that they will cause significant disruption which would distress victims and their families.

Meanwhile, the government’s crime week has also led to a new ban on “zombie-style knives and machetes” that have no practical use.

Under the measures, machetes and knives that are designed to look intimidating and threatening, known as zombie-style knives, will be made illegal. The maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these newly proscribed weapons will also be increased from six months to two years, as will the maximum penalty for sales to under-18s.

In addition, the UK Home Office will introduce a new offence for possession of bladed articles with the intention to endanger life or cause fear of violence.

"Zombie-style knives and machetes serve no other purpose but to inflate criminal egos and endanger lives. There is no reason to own these types of weapons,” said UK Policing Minister Chris Philp.

“That is why we are banning these knives and making sentencing more severe, so our communities can be reassured that this violent criminality will face the punishments they deserve, and lives will be saved,” he said.

A zombie-style knife is defined as any bladed weapon over eight inches in length with a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end that also has either a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp points like spikes.

The latest set of measures are expected to be tabled in the UK Parliament in the coming session, which resumes after its summer recess next week. PTI AK ZH ZH ZH