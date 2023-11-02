UK PM Rishi Sunak unveils ‘landmark’ AI models safety testing agreement

London, Nov 2 (PTI) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday concluded the two-day AI Safety Summit with what he characterised as a "landmark" agreement with governments and artificial intelligence companies to work together on testing new AI models before they are released into the public domain.

Addressing a press conference at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire to summarise the achievements of the first summit of its kind hosted by the UK, Sunak said the agreement was reached along with US Vice-President Kamala Harris who has committed to setting up an American AI Safety Institute to work alongside its UK counterpart.

It builds on the Bletchley Declaration clinched between 28 countries, including India, on the shared responsibility to address the risks associated with AI agreed on day one of the two-day summit on Wednesday.

"Like-minded governments and AI companies have today reached a landmark agreement. We will work together on testing the safety of new AI models before they are released,” Sunak told reporters.

"This partnership is based around a series of principles which set out the responsibilities we share and it’s made possible by the decision I have taken, along with Vice-President Kamala Harris, for the British and American governments to establish world-leading AI Safety Institutes,” he said.

Declaring the AI Safety Summit a "historic achievement" by the UK to take the lead on this generation's most “transformative” change, the British Indian leader said the discussions will help tip the balance in favour of humanity and secure AI’s benefits for the long term.

He also revealed that South Korea and France have offered to host the two following summits in future. As part of the outcomes, it was announced that Canadian computer scientist Yoshua Bengio, dubbed the “godfather of AI”, will chair the production of an inaugural report into the technology.

“Yesterday we agreed and published the first ever international statement about the nature of all of those risks. It was signed by every single nation represented by this summit, covering all continents across the globe and including the United States and China. Some said we shouldn’t even invite China, others said that we could never get an agreement with them. Both were wrong,” said Sunak, with reference to the Bletchley Declaration.

It has also been confirmed that the Frontier AI Taskforce set up earlier by the UK government will now evolve to become the AI Safety Institute, with Ian Hogarth continuing as its Chair. The External Advisory Board for the taskforce, made up of industry heavyweights from national security to computer science, will continue as advisors of the new global hub.

“Our AI Safety Institute will act as a global hub on AI safety, leading on vital research into the capabilities and risks of this fast-moving technology. It is fantastic to see such support from global partners and the AI companies themselves to work together so we can ensure AI develops safely for the benefit of all our people. This is the right approach for the long-term interests of the UK,” noted Sunak.

Plans for such an institute to be set up in Britain to examine, evaluate, and test new types of AI to inform national and international policymaking had already been revealed last week.

Besides his discussions with government representatives from around the world on day two of the summit, Sunak also heard from companies at the forefront of AI, academia and civil society, focused on the concrete action needed to ensure AI safety. Those attending include major AI business leaders like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Microsoft and Meta. Tech billionaire and X chief Elon Musk is scheduled for a special one-on-one session with Sunak, a video of which will be released by Downing Street later.

The Bletchley Declaration on AI safety clinched on Wednesday sees 28 countries from across the globe including in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as the European Union, agreeing to the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community.

India, represented by Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was among the 28 countries to endorse the agreement.

“We certainly want AI and the broader internet and tech to represent goodness, safety and trust. And, underpinning all of that, platforms and innovators that demonstrate accountability under law to all those who use it,” said Chandraskehar, in his address at the summit.

On day one, the countries agreed substantial risks may arise from potential intentional misuse or unintended issues of control of frontier AI, with particular concern caused by cybersecurity, biotechnology and misinformation risks.

The emerging Declaration sets out agreement that there is “potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most significant capabilities of these AI models.” Countries also noted the risks beyond frontier AI, including bias and privacy. PTI AK ZH ZH