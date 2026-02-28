UK PM Starmer condemns Iran’s attacks, says British planes in sky for defensive ops

London, Feb 28 (PTI) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday condemned Iran’s “indiscriminate strikes” across West Asia and stated that British planes are in the sky as part of coordinated regional defensive operations.

In a pre-recorded video statement released by 10 Downing Street after he chaired an emergency ministerial Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting, Starmer reiterated that the United Kingdom played “no role” in the joint strikes by the US and Israel on targets in Iran.

However, he went on to describe the current regime in Iran as "utterly abhorrent” for murdering thousands of their own people, brutally crushing dissent and destabilising the region.

“So it's clear – they must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. That remains the primary aim of the United Kingdom and our allies – including the US," said Starmer.

“I condemn Iran’s attacks today on partners across the region, many of which are not parties to this conflict. We extend our support and solidarity to them.

“Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests, and our allies – as Britain has done before, in line with international law. We’ve stepped up protections for British bases and personnel to their highest level," he said.

The UK PM noted that over the last year, Iran had also backed more than 20 potentially lethal attacks on British soil and poses a direct threat to dissidents of the regime and the Jewish community in the country. He stressed that it is vital that further escalation is prevented for a return to a diplomatic process.

“Iran can end this now. They should refrain from further strikes, give up their weapons programmes, and cease the appalling violence and repression against the Iranian people – who deserve the right to determine their own future, in line with our longstanding position. That is the route to de-escalation and back to the negotiating table," added Starmer.

Earlier, the UK joined France and Germany to issue a collective Europe 3 (E3) statement to highlight that they have "consistently urged" the Iranian regime to end Iran’s nuclear programme, curb its ballistic missile programme, refrain from its destabilising activity in the region and our homelands, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people.

“We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel, and partners in the region. We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.

“We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future," the E3 statement reads.

The additional defensive capabilities deployed earlier this year by the UK were to its Sovereign Base Areas, including radar systems, counter-drone systems, F-35 jets, and ground-based air defence. In January, Britain also deployed Typhoon jets to Qatar from the Royal Air Force (RAF) joint Typhoon squadron for “defensive purposes”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued urgent advice for British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE to “Shelter in Place”.

“Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place. Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities," the FCDO cautions.

It has also updated its travel advisory to recommend against all travel to Israel and Palestine.

The UK had withdrawn its embassy staff from Tehran amid reports of imminent air strikes, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Iran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.