UK PM Starmer leads tributes at Meghnad Desai’s memorial in House of Lords

London, Feb 11 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer led the tributes read out at a memorial ceremony in honour of Meghnad Desai at the House of Lords complex in London, describing the late economist as a “towering intellect, a compassionate scholar and a devoted public servant”.

Desai, who died last year aged 84, was commemorated on Tuesday by many of his fellow peers in the Upper House of the British Parliament, associates, academics and former students from the London School of Economics (LSE), where he was Emeritus Professor of Economics.

“The first Labour peer of Indian origin, Lord Desai's remarkable journey was defined by a restless curiosity and an unshakable commitment to advancing human understanding," said Starmer, in a message read out by Lord Krish Raval.

“He brought to British political life not only intellectual rigour, but a heartfelt belief in the power of reasoned debate and shared purpose. He was a bridge builder between the United Kingdom and India, enriching our national life with his global outlook and empathy,” he said.

Raval, one of the newer Labour peers in the UK Parliament, also reflected upon the mentorship and support offered by the senior parliamentarian over the years.

“The Gandhi Memorial in Parliament Square stands as a testament to his unshakable determination and formidable skill in making new things happen,” said Raval.

Organised by his wife, Lady Kishwar Desai, the memorial event by the banks of the river Thames was conceived as a celebration of the life of Meghnad Desai.

“In true Meghnad fashion, he has actually curated this event. He was very clear that he wanted nothing sad, that he wanted music and he wanted us to remember him in a joyous way,” shared Baroness Valerie Amos, the parliamentary host.

“I think everyone here shares my sense of loss, but also my sense of happiness that he was there with us and will continue to be with us through the books he wrote, the students he taught and the ideas he left with us,” said Kishwar Desai, a fellow author and philanthropist.

Gujarat-born Meghnad Desai, who divided his time between London, Delhi and Goa, authored definitive works as an economist and books related to his other passion of Hindi cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed his strong connection with “India and Indian culture” and for the role he played in “deepening India-UK ties” in his tribute when Desai passed away in Delhi in July 2025.

The parliamentary memorial in London this week followed the launch of the Lord Desai Student Support Fund in memory of the British Indian economist by LSE’s Department of Economics recently. The fund is designed to provide student support and create opportunities shaped by Desai’s commitment to intellectual openness, global understanding and rigorous debate. PTI AK AMS