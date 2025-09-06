UK PM Starmer’s reshuffle sees women grab top Cabinet jobs

London, Sep 6 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on Saturday finalising a major reshuffle of all levels of ministerial jobs, which has resulted in women members of Parliament being appointed to the senior-most Cabinet posts.

Pakistani-origin Shabana Mahmood’s promotion to the post of Home Secretary, and the former incumbent at the Home Office, Yvette Cooper, being appointed Foreign Secretary means that along with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the top three government jobs are now being steered by women for the first time.

It follows the exit of key Labour government figure, Angela Rayner, who was forced to step down from the Cabinet as deputy prime minister and housing secretary after a breach of the ministerial code of ethics over underpayment of tax on a new home.

“It is the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary. The first responsibility of government is the safety of its citizens. Every day in this job, I will be devoted to that purpose,” said Mahmood, as she took charge as Home Secretary on Friday evening.

The former justice secretary is widely seen as a no-nonsense minister who took a hardline approach in the Ministry of Justice to tackle a crisis of shortage in prison places.

Her move to the Home Office is being viewed as a sign that the Starmer-led government intends to get tougher on the illegal migration crisis amid a growing challenge from the anti-immigration Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage.

Yvette Cooper’s move to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), replacing David Lammy, who has been elevated to the post of Deputy Prime Minister with additional ministerial charge of Justice Secretary, also indicates a shift in foreign policy stance.

“From Russian aggression in Europe to the horrendous famine and conflict in Gaza – when UK diplomacy has never been more important. I look forward to representing and promoting British interests around the world,” she said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached out to his new UK counterpart with a social media post expressing his keenness to “continue the strong momentum” of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Another key ministerial shift that will reflect strongly within the bilateral partnership will be the moving out of Jonathan Reynolds as business and trade secretary to be charged with Labour Party discipline as Chief Whip.

His successor in the Department for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, will be the one picking up the next stages of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) implementation after the deal was signed in July.

Some of the other key Cabinet changes include Steve Reed taking over as Housing Secretary, Pat McFadden replacing Liz Kendall as Work and Pensions Secretary as she is moved to the Science, Innovation and Technology brief.

Other changes include Emma Reynolds becoming the new Secretary for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Alan Campbell taking on the role of Leader of the House of Commons from Lucy Powell, and Darren Jones adding the Cabinet Office post of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to his existing role of Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Several junior ministerial roles will continue to be rejigged by Starmer during the course of the weekend in what 10 Downing Street indicated was a pre-planned reshuffle, the timing of which was precipitated by the departure of Rayner following a property tax row.

It is being pitched as phase two of the Starmer-led Labour government, which took charge following a general election in July last year and comes weeks ahead of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool later this month.

Angela Rayner was also the Labour Party's former deputy leader, which means her resignation has triggered a deputy leadership election among party members – details of which are yet to be laid out.