UK PM Sunak relieved King Charles III’s cancer ‘caught early’

London, Feb 6 (PTI) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer but relieved that the illness was “caught early”.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday evening that the King has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. It was found during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate but is not connected to that condition, the palace said.

“Thankfully, this has been caught early,” Sunak told the BBC, saying he would “continue to communicate with him as normal” – indicating his customary weekly audiences with the King will continue during the treatment.

“He'll just be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone...hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible,” Sunak said.

Less than 18 months into his reign, the 75-year-old monarch has been forced to withdraw from public engagements but will continue with State business. Charles became King in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 after 70 years as the longest-reigning British monarch.

Buckingham Palace said in an official statement that it was during the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. The monarch has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. However, he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” Buckingham Palace said.

“Regrettably, a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed. His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence,” it said.

The King will continue to receive Red Boxes, which contain official papers for his review and sign off, and process State documents as there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State – which include his wife Queen Camilla and son and heir Prince William. They are expected to divide the King’s public-facing duties between them during his treatment phase.

Over the weekend, King Charles was photographed waving after he and Queen Camilla attended a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk, marking his first public appearance since being discharged from a London clinic last Monday. He has since travelled from Sandringham to London to begin treatment as an outpatient and is now at the palace in London.

The palace has said it will not be releasing anything further on the sovereign’s health at this stage. It has also issued guidance for the media to refrain from breaching Charles’ right to privacy related to his health.

News of the King's diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalised for about two weeks. Kate is still taking a break from royal duties as she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, also took time off to help look after her and the couple's three children, but is due to preside over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and a charity dinner on Wednesday.

The King's younger son, Prince Harry, who quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, has spoken to his father about the diagnosis and "will be travelling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days," said the office of Harry and his wife, Meghan. British media reported that he is en route from Los Angeles.