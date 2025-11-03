UK police charge man with attempted murder over train mass stabbings

London, Nov 3 (PTI) British police on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with the stabbings that injured 11 people on board a London-bound train over the weekend.

Anthony Williams, a black British national, appeared before a court in eastern England on Monday morning.

British Transport Police (BTP) said Williams is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm (ABH) and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection with the “major incident” at Huntingdon railway station on Saturday evening.

Armed police had stormed the train after several people were attacked on the Doncaster to London King's Cross high-speed service.

"The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police,” said BTP Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Stuart Cundy.

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences. Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation," he said.

The police revealed that Williams is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on Saturday.

The man, of Langford Road in Peterborough, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates' Court following the charges and will remain remanded in custody.

A second man, a 35-year-old British national from London who was also arrested at the scene in Huntingdon, was later released “with no further action”.

“It was reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries we can confirm that he was not involved,” BTP said in a statement on Sunday night.

Of the 11 people treated in hospital following the attack, a member of London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) rail staff who tried to stop the attacker remains in a life-threatening but stable condition.

“This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact. My thoughts and those of everyone in British Transport Police are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives,” said DCC Cundy.

The train driver, named Andrew Johnson, has also been hailed as "courageous" for his quick thinking to divert the train towards an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon to allow emergency services to take charge.

Tracy Easton, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Direct, said a team of out-of-hours prosecutors worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

"We worked closely with British Transport Police to review a huge volume of evidence, including CCTV. The number of charges will be kept under review as this continues to progress,” she said.

"We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday's train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected," she added.

Armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train at Huntingdon, a small market town in Cambridgeshire, and arrested two people within eight minutes of the first 999 emergency call.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood praised the BTP, Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service for their rapid response and "utmost professionalism" that saved lives.

BTP has indicated plans for additional patrols at major railway stations to reassure the public following the attack, which has been ruled out as a terrorist incident. PTI AK ZH ZH