UK police forces to have dedicated officer for journalist safety

London, Oct 6 (PTI) Every police force in the UK will now have a Journalist Safety Liaison Officer as part of a strengthened partnership between the media, policing and government to improve safety and protect media freedom in the country, the British government announced on Monday.

The UK Home Office said the move comes as journalists have increasingly become targets, both online and on the ground, and routinely face risks while reporting from protests, crime scenes, and other volatile environments.

In addition to those that already exist in Scotland and Northern Ireland, it confirmed an officer in all 43 forces in England and Wales as well as the British Transport Police (BTP) and Counter-Terror Policing.

“Too often, journalists are put in harm’s way while fulfilling their vital role of delivering accurate news to the public,” said UK Media Minister Ian Murray.

“It is only right that they feel supported and protected so they can focus on carrying out their jobs to the highest standard. By appointing Journalist Safety Liaison Officers in every police force, I hope reporters will feel reassured knowing they have a direct point of contact if issues arise,” he said.

Under the system, police will provide journalists and media employers with a single point of contact and provide practical support in response to any abuse or intimidation.

This includes safety guidance ahead of high-risk assignments, such as protests, with the aim of ensuring crimes against journalists are consistently recorded and addressed.

“I know first-hand what it feels like to be on the receiving end of threats and intimidation. But I also know my experience is not unique – too many people who put themselves in the public eye to do their jobs face the same,” said UK Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips.

“My broader work on safeguarding has shown me how important it is to protect those who speak out, and that must include journalists. Their work underpins our democracy and they must be able to do it free from fear,” she said.

"Policing takes the safety of journalists extremely seriously, and this initiative demonstrates our commitment to protecting those who play a vital role in our democracy," said Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead for media and communications.