UK police investigate ‘racially aggravated’ vandalism of Gandhi statue

London, Sep 30 (PTI) Britain’s Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it has begun its investigation into the criminal damage caused to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square in London, a crime which the force is treating as “racially aggravated”.

The police said it was called to the iconic statue on Sunday evening as reports emerged of the plinth being defaced with disturbing graffiti, condemned by the High Commission of India in London as a “violent attack”. “We have begun an investigation into reports of criminal damage to a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square Gardens in Camden,” a Metropolitan Police statement said.

“The incident is being treated as racially aggravated and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time,” it said, appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

The local Camden Council authorities, meanwhile, confirmed that their cleaning teams were sent to the site to assess the damage and are involved with the restoration work.

On Monday, the Indian High Commission in the UK strongly condemned the vandalism as an attack on the legacy of the Mahatma just days before Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday.

“The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London,” the mission’s social media statement reads.

“This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity,” it states.

Gandhi Jayanti, designated as International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, is commemorated with floral tributes and Gandhiji’s favourite bhajans at the monument in London annually on October 2.

The bronze sculpture, created with the backing of the India League, was unveiled in 1968 at the square as a nod to Mahatma Gandhi’s days as a law student at the nearby University College London. The sculpture depicts Gandhi in a classic meditative pose, with the inscription on the plinth saying: “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948”.

Over time, Tavistock Square Gardens has become known as a peace park and a quiet place for reflection, with the Gandhi statue taking centre-stage surrounded by cherry trees commemorating victims of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima.

It is one of two memorials that host the annual Gandhi Jayanti ceremonies in London, the second and newer bronze statue located at Parliament Square overlooking the Palace of Westminster.