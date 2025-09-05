UK royal family in mourning after Duchess of Kent dies, aged 92

London, Sep 5 (PTI) Britain’s royal family on Friday began a period of mourning after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Duchess of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She was 92.

Buckingham Palace said Katherine Kent, who was married to the Duke of Kent – a grandson of King George V, passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday night.

As one of the oldest members of the royal family, the Duchess was best known around the world as the elegant lady who presented the trophies at the conclusion of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the palace statement said.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King [Charles] and Queen [Camilla] and all members of the Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” the statement added.

Born Katharine Worsley, the Duchess hailed from an aristocratic land-owning family in Yorkshire before becoming a part of the royal family in 1961 on her marriage to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, at a wedding ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince Charles.

Music was a big part of the life of the Duchess, having spoken of how emotional it made her feel, as a listener and as a musician.

The Duchess of Kent, who had not been a working member of the royal family since 2002, is survived by her 89-year-old husband and their two sons and a daughter.

King Charles III has approved a period of Royal Mourning until the day of funeral, with members of the royal family and staff to wear black and those in uniform to sport black armbands in customary tribute.