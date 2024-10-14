UK sanctions Iranian military leaders, space agency over Israel attack

London, Oct 14 (PTI) The UK on Monday announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organisations for their alleged role in attempting to destabilise West Asia.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said that the latest package comes in response to Iran's attack against Israel on October 1 and targets senior figures who facilitate such behaviour in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran's Air Force and the IRGC Intelligence Organisation.

The sanctions will also designate Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures parts that can be used in cruise missiles, as well as the Iranian Space Agency, which develops technologies that have applications in ballistic missile development.

"Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts. Alongside allies and partners, we will continue to take necessary measures to challenge Iran's unacceptable threats and press for de-escalation across the region," he said.

Lammy also discussed Iran's actions with partners at the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Council, where he pushed for de-escalation across the region during talks on Monday.

The individuals sanctioned and subject to a travel ban and asset freeze include: Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran's Supreme National Security Council; Mohammad-Hossein Dadras: Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army; Hamid Vahedi: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force; Mohammad Kazemi: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief; Habibollah Sayyari: Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army; Ali-Mohammad Naini: IRGC Spokesperson; and Houssein Pourfarzaneh: Chief Engineer of Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB).

The FCDO said the UK already has over 400 sanctions imposed on Iran, including designations against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety and many of those responsible for the recent attack on Israel.

Monday’s announcement follows warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its dangerous and escalatory activity across the Middle East. It also follows the G7 joint statement condemning Iran’s missile attack on Israel and outlined the necessary steps being taken in response.

The FCDO added: “The UK will continue to work with international partners to hold Iran to account for its escalatory behaviour in the Middle East and its attempts to undermine global security.

“The UK is clear that a wider regional conflict must be avoided at all costs and is committed to working with partners to secure a ceasefire on all sides.” PTI AK ZH ZH ZH