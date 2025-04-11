UK secures first Interpol Silver Notice to track Indian-origin fraudster's criminal assets

London, Apr 11 (PTI) The UK's National Crime Agency on Friday announced its first “Interpol Silver Notice” to help trace and recover the criminal assets of a convicted Indian-origin fraudster, believed to have made GBP 8.5 million illegally.

Anopkumar Maudhoo, who is said to have used several aliases, has been made subject to the international order which facilitates locating, identifying, and obtaining information about laundered assets such as properties, vehicles, financial accounts and businesses.

Maudhoo, from London, was convicted last month after orchestrating a large-scale conveyancing fraud which offered investment opportunities in supposedly repossessed properties or the re-development of plots of land.

However, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA), the properties were not subject to repossession proceedings and the genuine owners were unaware of the fraudulent sales.

“This Silver Notice demonstrates our commitment to cross border cooperation to trace, seize and recover laundered assets, wherever they may be hidden, and we will continue to provide law enforcement partners with the tools they need to tackle these shameful criminals,” said UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis.

“Fraud is an appalling crime, and we are determined to prevent fraud wherever it takes place,” he said.

Through Silver Notices and Diffusions, member countries can request information on assets linked to a person's criminal activities such as fraud, corruption, drug trafficking, environmental crime and other serious offences.

In March, Maudhoo admitted a total of 76 offences including fraud, money laundering and possession of false identity documents, following an investigation by the NCA’s Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

While domestic enquiries remain ongoing to identify assets which could be sold to compensate victims using Proceeds of Crime Act legislation, the Silver Notice allows Interpol member countries to share alerts and requests for information worldwide.

“The Silver Notice is the latest tool we are using to help identify any further assets held by Maudhoo, in addition to the speedboat and 19 high-value cars we have already seized,” said Detective Chief Inspector Rob Burns, from ERSOU's Regional Organised Crime Unit.

“We know he has strong links abroad, particularly around Europe, and the Notice will help us liaise with partner agencies and identify any further assets that can, in turn, be used to repay his victims,” he said.

Other aliases used by the 45-year-old include Vincent Lebeouf, Pascal Burns, Yusef Khan, and Vicenzo Conte.

The Silver Notice is part of a pilot phase involving 52 countries and territories running until at least until November.

Rachael Herbert, Deputy Director of the National Economic Crime Centre in the NCA, said it means enhanced UK law enforcement ability to trace and recover assets purchased through ill-gotten gains, making it harder for criminals to hide and move assets across borders.

“It will also increase funds available to compensate victims of these crimes. By targeting the illegal profits of criminal networks, and working collaboratively with partners across the world through the NCA-housed Interpol National Central Bureau, we are disrupting their operations,” she said.

The City of London Police welcomed the “historic first use of the Silver Notice in the UK”.

“This work forms part of our commitment to making the UK a far more hostile environment for fraudsters by targeting their financial gains and disrupting the criminal networks behind their illicit profits,” said Nik Adams, Deputy Commissioner of the force. PTI AK NPK NPK