UK stabbings suspect named in court as PM Starmer meets police chief over violent protests

London, Aug 1 (PTI) The teenage male suspect charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of three young girls in north-west England was Thursday named by authorities after restrictions were lifted in court, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with police chiefs over violent protests the incident triggered outside Downing Street here.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a Wales-born 17-year-old from the nearby village of Banks in Lancashire who was arrested soon after the attack on Monday in Southport, appeared at Liverpool City Magistrates Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

Judge Andrew Menary lifted the legal restriction on naming the accused after hearing submissions that he is just days away from his 18th birthday on August 7 and remanded him in youth custody until the next hearing on October 25.

In its update on Wednesday evening's violent clashes in the aftermath of the stabbings, the Metropolitan Police said that 111 people had been arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaults on police officers, possession of knives and offensive weapons and breach of protest conditions.

A number of officers were injured as one was punched in the chest, one elbowed in the head, one kicked in the back, one kicked in the wrist and another kicked multiple times.

"Last night our officers faced unacceptable scenes of disorder and violence, as others across the country have done in recent days. They acted with great courage and the highest levels of professionalism in the face of hateful behaviour,” said Met Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.

"All our thoughts should be with the victims and families of those impacted by the most dreadful attack in Southport. It is shameful that some have sought to exploit this tragedy as justification for their own violence and criminality. There is absolutely no place for this on our streets. We will ensure that anyone involved in any violent disorder and criminal behaviour will be stopped, arrested and will face justice,” he said.

Flares were thrown towards the gates of Downing Street and some among the crowd threw cans and glass bottles. Protesters later tried to kick down a fence as they were confronted by police equipped with riot gear. Chants of "Rule Britannia", "save our kids" and "stop the boats" could be heard as the crowd was penned in by the police trying to contain the disorder on Wednesday night.

The London events followed violent protests in Southport and also in Hartlepool, north-east England, and Aldershot, south-east England, believed to involve far-right groups whipped up by social media misinformation claiming the male suspect behind the stabbing was a Muslim asylum seeker who arrived illegally in the country on a boat. Arrests were also made in the violent disorder in Hartlepool and Aldershot.

Earlier, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the charges against the teenage suspect mark a "significant milestone" in the "live investigation" as the force continues to work with partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW).

Three children – six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar – died as a result of the attack at The Hart Space community centre.

A "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" aimed at primary school children was taking place at the time of the attack in the seaside town north of the city of Liverpool. Eight other children suffered stab wounds in the attack, five of whom remain in critical condition in hospital. Two adults, including one of the organisers of the event, also suffered critical injuries.