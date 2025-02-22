UK targets ‘cuckooing’, or forced takeover of homes, for illegal activities with new law

London, Feb 22 (PTI) The UK on Saturday unveiled plans to clamp down on the exploitative practice of “cuckooing”, where criminals seize control of a vulnerable person’s home without their consent to conduct illegal activities like drug dealing, as part of the government’s new legislation.

Another new offence will be created against adults who use a child to commit criminal activity. Both measures, carrying considerable prison sentences between five and 10 years, will be part of what the UK Home Office has dubbed the “landmark” Crime and Policing Bill set to be introduced in the House of Commons next week.

“The exploitation of children and vulnerable people for criminal gain is sickening and it is vital we do everything in our power to eradicate it from our streets,” said UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are introducing these two offences to properly punish those who prey on them, ensure victims are properly protected and prevent these often-hidden crimes from occurring in the first place,” she said.

Cuckooing is commonly associated with drug supply, serious violence and anti-social behaviour, involving people often with disabilities or those with illegal substance misuse issues targeted by criminals for their own gain.

The introduction of a new offence will target individuals who take over the homes of such vulnerable people for criminal purposes and punish them for the harm caused with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

According to Home Office estimates, approximately 14,500 children were identified as at risk or involved in child criminal exploitation – referred to as CCE – in 2023-2024.

However, the government believes this is likely an underestimate as many exploited children will not be known to authorities and under current legislation, only a small number of individuals have been charged for using children in criminal activity.

The Labour government hopes a new standalone CCE offence will look to target those adults who "unscrupulously groom and exploit children into criminal activity", such as drugs running or organised robbery, as well as increasing the opportunities for children to be identified. Those convicted of committing a CCE offence could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Cooper added: “These bespoke orders will ensure that courts can impose restrictions and requirements on individuals who pose a risk of exploiting a child for criminal purposes, such as limiting their ability to work with children, contact specific people or go to a certain area.

"This will help manage the risk of offending, or reoffending, and breach of these orders (or failure to comply with any relevant notification requirements) will also be a criminal offence, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.” PTI AK NPK NPK