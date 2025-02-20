UK tech firm trials ‘Comedy-on-Prescription’ for mental health concerns

London, Feb 20 (PTI) A UK technology company has bagged funding for a 'Comedy-on-Prescription' trial, which will offer mental health patients access to comedy shows and events to explore the impact of the positive “side-effects” of laughter.

Craic Health hopes to explore the benefits of stand-up shows and workshops to help vulnerable people suffering from isolation, loneliness or stress without medication, as part of a growing “social prescribing” drive. It has also received parliamentary backing with the hope that it could save the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) much-needed funds and resources in the longer run.

“We believe comedy is an untapped opportunity to improve health and wellbeing. Our goal is to make comedy easier to access and help communities experience its mental health and social benefits,” says Craic Health.

“The definition of Craic means ‘enjoyable time spent with others’. At Craic, our mission is to lead a cultural shift by making comedy accessible to everyone. We aim to unite people – locally and globally – through the shared joy of laughter,” it adds.

It has received support from Westminster Council and One Westminster charity as part of wider “Social Prescribing” initiatives in collaboration with the NHS.

“Social Prescribers support patients who have an unmet need that, if left unaddressed, could create additional vulnerabilities for the patient or spiral into further issues. Social Prescribing is a preventative service that deals with social, emotional and practical needs,” the charity notes.

Last month in the House of Commons, Labour MP Simon Opher – a medical doctor who has been calling for greater use of social prescriptions, spoke of his own visit to a Comedy-on-Prescription event at St John’s Wood Library in London.

“Making people laugh can avoid the need for medication. We need to look at those things much more seriously and get people off tablets,” Dr Opher told MPs.

“We need to wean ourselves off medications… because people have become a bit over-medicalised, we have 10-minute appointments and no psychological therapies. We must also make use of social prescriptions, available to the NHS, where we can prescribe to patients something that is not medical. We need to de-medicalise what is going on. That can include lots of different things, such as exercise and being very creative,” he said.

Craic Health’s trial programmes will include curated comedy panel game show events, comedy workshops and general stand-up comedy shows at some London venues, with the hope of expanding it wider through its “purpose-built” comedy tech. PTI AK SCY SCY