UK to deploy specialist officers, speed up returns in illegal migration crackdown

London, Aug 21 (PTI) The UK government on Wednesday announced a new set of illegal migration crackdown measures that include the immediate recruitment of up to 100 new specialist intelligence officers and the reopening of detention centres to speed up returns to countries of origin.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the new officers will be deployed at the National Crime Agency (NCA) to target, dismantle and disrupt organised immigration crime networks. She also announced a "surge" in immigration enforcement, with plans for the next six months to achieve the highest rate of removals of those with no right to remain in the UK, including failed asylum seekers.

In addition, a new “intelligence-driven” illegal working programme will be rolled out to target, investigate and take down “unscrupulous employers” who illegally employ those with no right to work in the country.

“We are taking strong and clear steps to boost our border security and ensure the rules are respected and enforced,” said Cooper.

“Our new Border Security Command is already gearing up, with new staff being urgently recruited and additional staff already stationed across Europe working with European enforcement agencies to find every route into smashing the criminal smuggling gangs organising dangerous boat crossings, which undermine our border security putting lives at risk. And by increasing enforcement capabilities and returns we will establish a system that is better controlled and managed, in place of the chaos that has blighted the system for far too long,” she said.

As part of the measures unveiled this week, the Home Office expects a "large surge" in enforcement and returns flights, with the aim of putting removals at their highest level since 2018.

There will also be increased detention capacity, including 290 added beds at Campsfield and Haslar Immigration Removal Centres, and redeployment of staff to drive the process of returning migrants entering the UK illegally from a country deemed as safe. The Home Office claims there have been nine “successful returns flights” in the last six weeks, including the largest-ever chartered return flight, since the new government took charge following the July 4 general election.

According to official statistics, the NCA currently has around 70 investigations targeting the highest harm criminal networks involved in people smuggling and trafficking and worked with international partners to support the seizure of around 400 boats and engines intended for use in English Channel crossings.

“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA and we are dedicating more effort and resource than ever before,” said NCA Director General of Operations Rob Jones.

“Taking on these dangerous and exploitative gangs requires international cooperation and we continue to further enhance our already strong relationship with Europol and other law enforcement partners. We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks, whether they are operating in the UK or overseas,” he said.

Under the plans to tackle the issue of illegal migration, staff will be redeployed to increase the removal of failed asylum seekers, which the newly elected Labour government claims dropped by 40 per cent since 2010. Around 300 caseworkers have already been reassigned to progress thousands of failed asylum and returns cases, including enforced and voluntary returns.

Enhanced digital capabilities will also be deployed to ensure consistent contact throughout, preventing those with no legal rights to be in the UK from "disappearing into illegal working".

The enforcement surge is being overseen by Home Office Director General for Immigration Enforcement Bas Javid as part of what the government says will ensure processes are implemented “firmly, fairly, and accurately”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had confirmed within days of being elected that the previous Conservative Party government's Rwanda scheme to deport illegal migrants to the African nation was "dead and buried" and pledged instead to focus on "smashing" the criminal gangs that arrange for people to make illegal crossings and speeding up the process of returning those with no legal right to be in the UK.