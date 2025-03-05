UK to mark 80th anniversary of World War II end with processions, street parties

London, Mar 5 (PTI) British Indian minister Lisa Nandy on Wednesday unveiled plans for festivities over four days in May to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, referred to as Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The Secretary of State of Culture, Media and Sport said the events will kick off from Bank Holiday Monday on May 5 and include the Cenotaph on Whitehall near Downing Street dressed up in Union flags, a military procession and a flypast in London.

Communities will be encouraged to organise street parties across the country, with a ceremony aboard Imperial War Museum’s HMS Belfast ship kicking off the community celebrations in London.

On August 15, events will take place to mark VJ (Victory over Japan) Day – the end of the war in the Far East, with a service at the National Memorial Arboretum in the West Midlands region of England.

"The 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ (Victory over Japan) Day are important opportunities for communities to come together to pay tribute to all those who served in the Second World War and to reflect on the values that they were fighting for,” said Nandy.

“By taking part in these significant commemorations, people across society will be able to hear our veterans’ stories first hand, to reflect and remember, and ensure that their stories of sacrifice and service are remembered for generations to come,” she said.

Between May 5 and 8, the Cenotaph will provide a focal point for the commemorations and a place to pay silent tribute to all those who died during the World War II, including the millions of Indian soldiers who formed part of the British Indian Army during the colonial era.

A military procession in their honour will make its way from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace, followed by a flypast of current and historic military aircraft including Britain’s famous Red Arrows.

An installation of ceramic poppies returning to the Tower of London, historic landmarks being lit up, a VE Day Anniversary Concert by the Parliament Choir in the Palace of Westminster, a Westminster Abbey service and a public concert featuring stars of stage and screen will be among some of the other celebratory events planned for the elaborate VE Day commemorations.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey added: "Eighty years ago, the freedoms we enjoy today were defended by our remarkable Second World War generation. Our duty today is to safeguard the British values they sacrificed so much to uphold." PTI AK ZH ZH