UK union decries port workers, fishers left homeless in Gujarat

London, Sep 24 (PTI) The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the UK-headquartered global union of transport workers, on Tuesday condemned the demolition of an informal settlement that it says has left thousands of port workers and fishers homeless in Gujarat.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government and the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), the ITF has called for action to help the estimated 2,500 workers who have been left destitute.

It says that more than 600 huts were demolished in the Banna Mazdoor Basti settlement in the early hours of September 5 despite many residents in the settlement, near Kandla Port, having lived there for generations.

“This shocking act, justified by what our affiliate believes to be spurious claims of security concerns, has left thousands of people homeless,” said ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton.

“We are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the displaced residents, many of whom have been integral to the operation of what is India’s largest public sector port. We also recognise that the very existence of such settlements is itself directly tied to the informalisation of the port labour force following the revision of the Dock Labour Act in 2007. These port workers play a role that is essential to the rapidly growing Indian economy, and we believe that is a basic duty of the Deendayal Port Authority and the Indian government to protect their dignity and fundamental human rights,” he said.

ITF said its affiliate, Shri Kutch General Mazdoor Sangh (SKGMS), is closely monitoring the situation on the ground near Kandla Port as it supports them to ensure restitution for the workers who have lost their homes.

“We have been told of considerable fear among workers in the port area that demolitions of other, similar settlements are planned. Given the questionable legality of evictions such as that seen in Kandla, and the human rights abuses and social crises that they generate, we urge you to desist in executing any such plans and to instead put to rest the fear, anxiety and uncertainty that is prevalent among the port workforce and local community,” the letter reads.

Among its demands, the ITF is calling on the government of India to provide compensation and resettlement for displaced workers, in accordance with Indian law; DPA and local government to stop all plans for further demolitions of worker settlements and instead develop a plan for the rehabilitation of workers; and DPA and local government officials to meet with ITF affiliated-unions in the region to consult on a proper humanitarian response and sustainable solution.

ITF President Paddy Crumlin said: “This is an outrageous attack on the rights of the dockers and fishers of Kandla, whose lives have been ruined by the brutality of the authorities involved in this.

"It's hard to imagine how painful it is to see your own home being torn down, and it's simply unacceptable that these workers haven't been re-settled. The ITF and our brothers and sisters around the world won't rest until we see justice for these workers."