UK university tool helps British police identify human trafficking victims

London, Sep 18 (PTI) A new analytical tool developed by a British university is helping police forces across the UK to identify potential victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation by analysing online adverts on adult service websites.

The Sexual Trafficking Identification Matrix (STIM), developed by Dr Xavier L'Hoiry from the University of Sheffield in collaboration with global partners, has already been adopted by 16 police forces and two charities in the UK, as well as four law enforcement agencies abroad, including in Denmark.

The tool works by assessing online adverts through photographs, language and other details to determine whether they present low, medium or high risks of trafficking and exploitation. This allows police and practitioners to prioritise investigations and provide targeted support to potential victims.

"One of the main challenges we had was that we were reliant on victims coming forward, which was unfortunately very rare. So the STIM has been really beneficial for us. It has helped us identify those at greatest risk and set timeframes on how quickly we action those," said Ben Henley, Detective Chief Inspector with Thames Valley Police, which has led its implementation in the UK.

Henley said the force had so far scored more than 128 online adverts, leading to 40 visits being conducted, dozens of individuals being safeguarded, and five live criminal investigations with multiple arrests.

L’Hoiry, from Sheffield’s School of Sociological Studies, Politics and International Relations, said the tool was designed to help authorities manage the growing challenge of traffickers using digital platforms to reach a larger customer base while evading detection.

"Previously organisations would need to look through thousands of adverts online manually, which can take a massive toll on those doing the work. The STIM still relies on human intervention but it aims to make the risk assessment process much quicker and straight-forward for those involved,” he said.

The project was developed in collaboration with the Universities of Northumbria and Copenhagen, charities, NGOs, and the Danish Centre Against Human Trafficking (CMM).

So far, 30 training sessions have been delivered to more than 100 police representatives in the UK and abroad.