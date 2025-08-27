UK unveils crackdown on honour-based violence against girls, women

London, Aug 27 (PTI) The UK has proposed a raft of measures as part of a crackdown on so-called honour-based violence, including a new statutory guidance and legal definition of such cases to ensure these crimes are taken more seriously.

Recent statistics released as part of the announcement on Tuesday revealed that 2,755 honour-based abuse-related offences were recorded by the police in England and Wales last year.

Such abuse refers to crimes which are carried out in the name of family honour and include killings, kidnappings, female genital mutilation and forced marriage, often involving migrant communities in the UK.

“All forms of ‘honour’-based abuse are devastating crimes that can shatter lives. There is no ‘honour’ in them,” said UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“For too long, these offences have often been misunderstood by professionals, resulting in victims not getting the support they deserve. We are announcing measures to put an end to this and shining a light on this debilitating abuse… Make no mistake – we will use everything at our disposal to make sure perpetrators face justice and victims are protected,” she said.

The minister said the move marks a crucial step in the government's mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade. As part of the plans, new statutory guidance and a legal definition of honour-based abuse will be brought in to help the police, social workers and others better support victims. It is also hoped that vital information, which could hold perpetrators to account in a criminal trial, would be prevented from falling through the cracks.

The National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) will work with the police to improve how officers assess the risks posed by honour-based abuse offenders, so they can step in and support victims as soon as possible.

The UK Home Office said to unearth the full scale of such abuse, it will pilot a prevalence study looking at how widespread this crime is, and a community awareness campaign will be launched to encourage victims to come forward.

“For years, Karma Nirvana and survivors have called for a statutory definition, and its introduction is a powerful recognition of their voices,” said Natasha Rattu, Executive Director of Karma Nirvana – a charity working largely with South Asian victims of forced marriage and honour-based violence.

“This step will mean victims are no longer overlooked but seen, heard, and supported, while professionals are better equipped to act. Alongside investment in awareness, training, and the national helpline, this change, in Fawziyah’s memory, has the potential to save countless lives and protect future generations,” she said.

British Pakistani Fawziyah Javed was murdered in Edinburgh by her husband in 2021. At the time of her death, she was pregnant, and she had planned to leave the violent marriage.

“We welcome the Home Office's announcement to develop a statutory honour-based abuse definition. When introduced, it will provide clarity, consistency and confidence in the way these crimes are identified and brought through the criminal justice system,” said Jaswant Narwal, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) National Lead for honour-based abuse.

“We are dedicated to working with government agencies, stakeholders, and survivors to improve the way we bring abusers to justice and break the silence against these crimes, which are too often hidden in plain sight,” she said.

Teachers, police officers, social workers, healthcare professionals and other frontline workers will also receive more training to help them better spot the signs of honour-based abuse, often involving victims accused of bringing shame on the family or within the community.

Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence against Women and Girls, said: “These crimes can cause unimaginable long-lasting physical and mental pain for their victims. They have no place in our society and we must do everything we can to put a stop to them.

“This starts with a clearer definition of the crime and guidance backed in law so that the government, law enforcement and the voluntary sector can work hand in hand to give victims the support they deserve.

“It is also vital that we understand the true scale and nature of these crimes in England and Wales. This will enable us and our partners to help make sure that more victims are protected and more perpetrators face time behind bars.” PTI AK ZH ZH ZH