UK-US conduct joint airstrikes on Houthi military target in Yemen

London: The UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) participated in a joint operation with US forces against a Houthi military target in Yemen, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MoD said the strikes on Tuesday were in line with the UK’s long-standing policy since the Houthi rebels initiated attacks in the Red Sea in November 2023, killing innocent sailors.

“On 29 April 2025, UK forces participated in a joint operation with US forces against a Houthi military target in Yemen,” reads the MoD statement.

“This action was in line with long-standing policy of the UK government, following the Houthis initiating their campaign of attacks in November 2023, threatening freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, striking international ships, and killing innocent merchant mariners.

"Careful intelligence analysis identified a cluster of buildings, used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, located some 15 miles south of Sanaa,” the statement notes.

Royal Air Force 'Typhoon FGR4s', with air refuelling support from 'Voyager' tankers, engaged a number of the buildings using Paveway IV precision guided bombs after careful planning to allow the targets to be “prosecuted with minimal risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure”.

“As a further precaution, the strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further. All of our aircraft subsequently returned safely,” the statement added.

This marks the first such joint UK-US operation since Donald Trump took office as American President.

"We conducted these strikes, supported by the US, to degrade Houthi capabilities and prevent further attacks against UK and international shipping," said UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

The minister said Houthi activities in the Red Sea are a "persistent threat" to "freedom of navigation".

"A 55 per cent drop in shipping through the Red Sea has already cost billions, fuelling regional instability and risking economic security for families in the UK," he added.

The Houthis began launching attacks on shipping routes, claiming solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.