UK-US special relationship will flourish under Trump: Keir Starmer

London, Jan 20 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken of the relationship shared by the UK and the US as a “uniquely close bond” which would continue to flourish as Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America in Washington DC on Monday.

Extending “warmest congratulations” on behalf of the British government, Starmer sought to focus on Trump’s historical ties with the UK – a reference to his familial connection through his Scotland-born mother.

He stressed that the second Trump presidency would see both nations tackle "global challenges" together as they work towards growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

“For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond. Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity,” said Starmer in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.

“With President Trump’s long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue. The United Kingdom and the United States will work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Referring to his meeting with Trump back in September 2024, before Trump was elected to office in November, Starmer asserted that they have an agreement about the need to “deepen and invest in the transatlantic relationship”.

He added: “We will continue to build upon the unshakeable foundations of our historic alliance as we tackle together the global challenges we face and take our partnership to the next level focused on shared opportunities ahead for growth.

“I look forward to our next meeting as we continue our shared mission to ensure the peace, prosperity and security of our two great nations. The special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States will continue to flourish for years to come.” It came after Starmer’s Treasury minister, Darren Jones, told reporters on Sunday that the UK government does not think Trump would impose trade tariffs once in office but is "prepared for all scenarios".

"I have no doubt whatsoever that under the Trump administration there are going to be plenty of opportunities that we can seize, and we should be positive about that and be strong about securing this deal," said Jones.

Meanwhile, speaking to the BBC from Washington – where she is attending Trump's inauguration, UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said there were "hopes for his administration".

"We need to continue to build upon that and at a time when our world is facing so many global challenges... we need to ensure that our strongest and closest ally is really in lock step with us," noted the British Indian Tory MP.

"From Britain's perspective it also means reopening discussions around a trade deal," she added.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey dubbed Trump's return to the White House as "deeply worrying for millions of people in the UK and around the world." "With a President who promises trade wars, undermines NATO and praises Vladimir Putin, the threats to our national security and our economy are clear," said Davey.

The UK will be represented at the swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC by outgoing ambassador to the US, Karen Pierce. From India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be joining the event alongside leaders from around the world. PTI AK NSA NSA