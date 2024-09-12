UK waives settlement fees for bereaved partners, unveils new diplomatic visas

London, Sep 12 (PTI) Eligible foreign nationals dealing with the death of a partner and facing financial hardship will soon be able to apply to have the application fee for settlement in the UK waived, under new rules laid out in Parliament this week.

Currently, people who wish to apply for settlement in the UK following the death of their British citizen partner are required to pay a GBP 2,885 fee, irrespective of a change in financial circumstances following a loss. Indian-origin migration and citizenship minister Seema Malhotra told Parliament on Tuesday that this fee will now be waived from October 9 as part of a "fairer and more compassionate approach" to those wishing to stay in the UK and facing acute financial vulnerability during times of grief.

“Losing a loved one is a deep and unimaginable pain, all too often compounded by the immense financial strain faced by those left behind,” said Malhotra.

“Widows, widowers, and their dependent children who had become integral parts of our communities can now apply for a fee waiver if facing destitution, in order to settle and keep the life they have built. This marks a fairer and more compassionate approach to those unable to afford the settlement fees, but who have often worked, paid their taxes and contributed to life here in the UK, including the partners of our military veterans,” she said.

Those who qualify include partners on a family visa who meet the criteria for destitution, if their partner had either been a British citizen, had indefinite leave to remain in the UK, or was from the European Union (EU), Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein and had pre-settled status. Bereaved partners of members of the Armed Forces, Gurkhas or Hong Kong military unit veterans – discharged before July 1997, may also benefit from such a fee waiver.

In her written statement in the House of Commons, Malhotra also announced the introduction of a new diplomatic visitor visa process as part of the UK border being transformed to include digital pre-travel checks. Under this, the current Diplomatic Visa Waivers (DVWs) will be phased out in favour of a “Diplomatic Visa Arrangement”.

“DVAs will ensure diplomatic passport holders from countries that have benefited from DVW, who are nominated by their governments through a note verbale, will continue to benefit from smooth and efficient access to the UK,” reads the minister’s written parliamentary statement (WMS).

“DVAs will provide a bespoke visitor visa for eligible diplomatic passport holders. Applications will be made through a light-touch application form, but application fees and the requirement to submit fingerprints will be waived. The route aims to support and better facilitate diplomatic travel to the UK and will also enable DVA visitors to undertake a range of standard visitor activities. These changes will not impact accredited diplomats who are free, or ‘exempt’ from immigration control,” it notes.

The WMS also unveiled the launch of a VIP Delegate Visa, a bespoke visa product targeted at delegations accompanying foreign Heads of State and serving government ministers on official visits to the UK.

"This product is a global offer, balancing the UK's bilateral considerations and aligning more closely with the approach of international partners. This product will be capped at an upper limit of 20 issues for government official delegates accompanying Heads of State, and 10 for government official delegates accompanying serving Government Ministers. Those applying for this product will have their application assessed under the immigration rules, supported by a note verbale process, but application fees and the requirement to submit fingerprints will be waived," the minister said.