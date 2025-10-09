UK welcomes ‘moment of profound relief’ with Gaza peace plan

London, Oct 9 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on an India visit, welcomed an agreement on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan to halt Israel-Hamas hostilities on Thursday as a “moment of profound relief”.

The agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye will see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entry of aid into Gaza.

“I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza,” said Starmer, in a statement released from 10 Downing Street in London.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” he said.

The UK PM hailed the “tireless diplomatic efforts” of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and the United States, supported by regional partners in securing this “crucial first step”.

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. We call on all parties to meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace,” said Starmer.

The Prime Minister said the UK will support the crucial immediate steps and the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan.

During a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai, he added that the UK hopes this first phase leads to a "sustainable path to a long-term peace".

India has also welcomed the agreement, with Prime Minister Modi describing it as a “reflection of the strong leadership” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” he said in a social media statement.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is "encouraged" by the support given by the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority.

"Now, all parties must fully uphold the terms of the agreement," she said.

Of the 251 people taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, there are believed to be 48 hostages still being held in Gaza – 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

So far, 148 people have been returned as part of previous ceasefire deals, with 51 bodies recovered and eight hostages rescued. Phase one of the latest agreement, announced by Trump earlier, would see Hamas release all the remaining Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza. PTI AK GRS GRS GRS