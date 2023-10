New Delhi: Ukrainian officials said Thursday a Russian attack on a village in the northeast of the country killed 48 people and injured at least six more.

Presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Kharkiv Gov Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces shelled a shop and a cafe in the village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, around 1 pm.

A 6-year-old boy was among those killed in the attack, Syniehubov said, and one child was also among the wounded. (AP)