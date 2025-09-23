Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow disrupt air traffic, no casualties reported

Moscow, Sep 23 (PTI) Waves of Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital overnight have disrupted air traffic at major airports in the Moscow region on Tuesday, according to a media report.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's portal, 36 drones were shot down in and around Moscow since last evening.

Two loud blasts, followed by a chain of smaller explosions, were heard in the vicinity of the PTI office in South West Moscow around 7 pm (local time) on Monday.

State-run news agency TASS reported that over 200 flights were cancelled or delayed at Moscow airports amid the drone attack.

As of 10:00 am Moscow time (1230 IST), 71 flights were delayed and 96 were cancelled at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Four flights were delayed and two were cancelled at Domodedovo International Airport, while 40 flights bound for Vnukovo Airport were delayed and five were redirected to regional airports.

Sobyanin said there were no casualties and the rescue services were inspecting areas where debris from the downed drones fell.

In the suburban town of Reutov, where BrahMos Aerospace's Russian JV partner NPOMash is headquartered, a drone struck on a parking lot, destroying four cars.

Surveillance footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, in which the drone was seen hitting the parked cars that burst into flames.

This was the largest Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow since May, when similar attacks disrupted air traffic ahead of the Victory Day Parade on May 9.

The flight carrying the Indian delegation led by MoS Defence Sanjay Seth had then diverted to St Petersburg from where it reached Moscow via an overnight train. PTI VS SCY SCY