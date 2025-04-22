UK’s Bedford School to open purpose-built international girls' school branch in Mohali

London, Apr 22 (PTI) Bedford School in eastern England has announced plans for a brand-new, purpose-built branch in Mohali as the first British international girls’ school in India.

Bedford School Mohali, set to open its doors in April next year on the outskirts of Chandigarh, will provide education for girls aged four to 18 – offering both the national and British curricula.

According to the school authorities, the 14-acre Mohali site will feature both day and boarding options, promoting academic excellence, character development, and personal growth in a supportive and dynamic environment.

"We are incredibly excited to take the Bedford School ethos and values to Mohali,” James Hodgson, Bedford School Headmaster, said in a statement.

“Bedford School Mohali will be a beacon of excellence, nurturing young women to become leaders and innovators in their communities and beyond. Our partnership with Doon International Education Society is a testament to our shared commitment to providing world-class education and nurturing a global community of learners,” he said.

The historic English school dating back to the 16th century said Bedford School Mohali’s mission would be to develop intellectually curious, resilient and confident young women who are equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving world, delivering this through an education that blends academic rigour with creativity, critical thinking and a strong sense of community responsibility.

Bedford School’s first international site was chosen as India in light of the rapidly growing demand for high-quality, holistic education in the country.

"And Mohali stood out as a natural choice because of its rich educational heritage and commitment to learning. Within India, it has lately become an education and IT hub, with top universities like Ashoka, Plaksha, and Amity University setting up their campuses there. It is indeed one of India’s most dynamic, rapidly growing and forward-thinking cities,” the school noted.

It claims to have "meticulously" designed a state-of-the-art campus to support academic and co-curricular excellence, with facilities including modern classrooms equipped with the latest learning technology; a 1,000-seater auditorium for performances, assemblies, and events; high-quality boarding and sports facilities; and art and music studios.