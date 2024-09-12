UK’s first turbaned Sikh MP Dhesi elected Chairman of Defence Committee

London, Sep 12 (PTI) Britain’s first turbaned Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has been elected Chairman of the Defence Committee of the new Parliament.

Dhesi was elected on Wednesday following a ballot. The Labour MP from Slough received 320 of the 563 valid votes. His opponent and fellow Labour MP Derek Twigg received 243 votes.

“I am delighted to have been elected Chair of the Defence Committee. I would like to thank my colleagues across the House for placing their confidence in me,” Dhesi said.

“The threats we face at home and abroad are growing in both scale and complexity. As Defence Committee Chair, I will focus on ensuring our nation can rise to these challenges. I will be a voice in Parliament for Armed Forces personnel and veterans – brave individuals who make an invaluable contribution to our safety and security,” he added.

Congratulating him in a message, former Indian MP Tarlochan Singh, who is currently in the UK on a brief visit, said, "Dhesi becoming the Chairman of the prestigious Parliamentary Committee dealing with army, airforce and naval services is a tribute to his role in the previous two parliaments. I having been a Member of Parliament in India and I know the importance of the Parliamentary Committees. The Parliament and the Government of UK has shown their confidence in Dhesi's ability."