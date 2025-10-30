UK’s IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers returns for second edition

London, Oct 30 (PTI) The 25,000 USD IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers, launched last year as a celebration of contemporary Indian fiction that captures the complexity, diversity and dynamism of modern India, issued a call-out for nominations for its second edition in London on Thursday.

Named after bestselling authors Lord Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, the award spotlights works that reflect modern voices through an authentic and uniquely Indian lens.

The inaugural award went to doctor-author Shalini Mullick for her novel ‘The Way Home’, presented by UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy at the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week in London in June.

The second iteration of the literary honour is scheduled for a ceremony in Mumbai next year.

“If you are an author who is steeped in Indian culture, nuance and depth, this is your chance to win 25,000 dollars,” said Tripathi, the author of ‘The Shiva Trilogy’ and ‘Ram Chandra Series’.

“Not only is the IGF Archer Amish Award among the biggest literary prizes in the world, it can also be a platform for a young author to take their writing career to a whole new level and be recognised globally,” he said.

Entries are open to authors who embody a commitment to bringing the “India story to life” through their storytelling, incorporating Indian perspectives.

“Indian fiction is moving beyond borders, taking the world by storm. This second round of the IGF Archer Amish Award is bigger and bolder than before.

“To modern Indian voices, we say clearly: we see you, we celebrate you, and the world is listening,” said IGF founder and chairman Manoj Ladwa.

The eligibility criteria for the second edition of the award covers novels of a minimum 20,000 words that are originally written and published in English by a recognised publisher, between November 2024 and October 2025.

The inaugural award in June 2025 was presented in partnership with land developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha, which said it highlighted the role of culture in shaping global narratives and driving forward the India-UK partnership. PTI AK GSP GSP