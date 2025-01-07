UK’s ‘Indian Perspectives’ exhibition explores colonial legacy

London, Jan 7 (PTI) An exhibition has been drawing crowds to the University of Liverpool’s Victoria Gallery & Museum in north-west England for its exploration of the legacies of British colonial rule of India and the experiences of people of Indian heritage living in Britain.

‘Indian Perspectives with Tony Phillips & Jasmir Creed’, on in Liverpool until April 26, features a combination of more than 100 works including drawings, paintings and video. Liverpool-born and Italy-based Phillips uses socially engaged drawings to look at the impact British colonial rule had on India and its people, alongside the cross-fertilisation ensuing from post-Independence Indian migration to Britain. Meanwhile, Creed’s oil paintings draw on her Anglo-Indian heritage to create large colourful paintings reflecting on issues around identity.

“We’re delighted to be presenting this rich exhibition that tells both personal and universal stories,” said Dr Amanda Draper, Curator of Art and Exhibitions at the museum.

“From Tony’s intricate pen-and-wash drawings to Jasmir’s large-scale oil paintings, they are both natural storytellers who invite you into their world and perspectives. We’re also excited to present a commissioned documentary film that reflects the experiences of our Indian students,” she said.

The short film has been commissioned for the exhibition to feature four University of Liverpool students from India discussing their life in Liverpool. From ballroom dancing to photography, the film captures the passions of these students who are studying in the city and captures their varied leisure activities around Liverpool. It is made by a team of Liverpool John Moores University Media and Film Production students.

Both artists showcased in the exhibition have a deep interest in Indian history and culture. Tony Phillips, born in 1952 to mixed African and English parents, is a painter and printmaker. He has visited India frequently over the past 30 years and the work exhibited in the Victoria Gallery & Museum display include drawings that reflect the tradition of Indian miniature paintings as well as watercolours completed on his recent visits to the country.

Jasmir Creed's expressionistic paintings show interiors, urban scenes, portraiture, crowds, iconic buildings and landscapes. Her work explores themes of alienation and belonging, the transcultural and women in personal or public cultural contexts. She employs rich combinations of colour in her work alongside monochromes to create dramatic contrast.