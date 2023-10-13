UK’s Indo-Pacific minister in India with climate, smart tech focus

London, Oct 13 (PTI) Britain’s Foreign Office minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, embarks on a three-day visit to India on Friday with plans for two new technology initiatives aimed at improving quality of life and enhancing action on climate change.

Trevelyan arrives in Chennai for a visit which the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said would strengthen the UK’s bilateral ties with India by deepening environmental cooperation and exploring cutting-edge technologies, including on climate innovation.

The minister is expected to announce two new technology partnerships with India that respond to global sustainability challenges and boost joint UK-India business innovation.

“The UK and India are close partners, joining together our unique expertise to work towards a shared goal: increasing security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Trevelyan said in a statement ahead of the visit.

“Our collaboration on a range of issues, including climate change, technology and maritime security, is crucial for addressing global challenges and building a more sustainable future for generations to come,” she said.

During the visit to Tamil Nadu, Trevelyan will visit the National Institute of Ocean Technology for insights into India’s deep-sea programmes, marine systems, and vessel management.

She will then meet Tamil Nadu’s Environment Forest and Climate Change Secretary to learn more about the UK's partnership with the state on climate, including the Climate Compatible Growth Programme.

At Anna University’s Climate Studio, she is expected to review the unique climate modelling systems for weather forecasting and rainfall prediction.

“To reaffirm the UK’s commitment to regional security, Minister Trevelyan will tour Indian manufacturing company Larsen and Toubro’s state-of-the-art shipyard at Kattuppalli,” the FCDO said.

Last year, India and the UK formed an Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership (EPCP), bringing together expertise from the Royal Navy and British industry with that of the Indian Navy and Larsen and Toubro.

“The partnership will be at the centre of industry innovation on the electrification of warships,” the FCDO added.

During her three-day visit, the minister is expected to launch the UK-supported “Smart District” project alongside Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, an initiative designed to help respond to global sustainability challenges by piloting the placement of sensors throughout the district to collect real-time data on water and waste management, and environmental quality.

According to the FCDO, these sensors will identify patterns and trends to help inform decision-making on resource allocation and management.

Trevelyan is also scheduled to speak to Chevening alumni working in gender and women’s participation.

The FCDO said the latest ministerial visit from the UK forms part of the country's long-term commitment to the region, ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific as a key priority for the UK on the back of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit last month.