UK's Leicester University strikes healthcare pact with Apollo Hospitals

London, Oct 26 (PTI) The UK's University of Leicester said on Thursday that it has inked a new memorandum of understanding with the Apollo Hospitals Group that will strengthen existing links with India and explore collaborative education and research programmes in the field of healthcare.

The university in the East Midlands region of England said that its pact with one of the world's largest integrated healthcare service providers sets out a mutual desire to promote international cooperation, particularly in the fields of healthcare management and data science.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group, said the MoU would help explore the creation of education programmes, cutting edge research and global mobility opportunities for Indian students to excel in their area of interest.

"Building a healthcare workforce to global standards has been the cornerstone of Apollo’s education and skilling,” said Reddy.

"Working with the University of Leicester builds on the legacy of collaboration between India and the UK and could lead to finding newer solutions to tackle global healthcare challenges while addressing the shortage of skilled workforce in India and the UK,” she said.

The University of Leicester is among the UK’s leading institutions in respiratory, cardiovascular and diabetes research.

"The purpose of this memorandum of understanding is to set out a vision to help to build the healthcare of the future with the potential to transform lives, not only in India and the UK, but around the globe,” Professor Nishan Canagarajah, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester.

"Apollo is a pioneering organisation and has led the way in Asia with a number of firsts including the first heart transplantation in 1995. At Leicester, our long-established expertise in health means together we can create more world firsts in healthcare,” the Sri Lankan origin academic said.

Another of Leicester University’s flagship projects is a GBP 10 million initiative led by Professor Kamlesh Khunti, which will see the institution work with the UK, Indian and Nepalese governments to improve the health outcomes of those with multimorbidity, as well as create a self-sustaining international centre for improving management of multiple long-term conditions and disseminate outputs globally.

The university also highlighted the city of Leicester's strong links with India, with one of Britain's highest proportions of South Asians who make up 22 per cent of the overall population.