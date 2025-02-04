UK’s NHS launches 'world-leading' AI trial for early detection of breast cancer

London, Feb 4 (PTI) Nearly 700,000 women across the UK will take part in what the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) described as a world-leading trial launched on Tuesday – World Cancer Day – to test how artificial intelligence (AI) tools can be used to catch breast cancer cases earlier.

The technology is aimed at assisting radiologists, screening patients to identify changes in breast tissue that show possible signs of cancer and refer them for further investigations if required.

The government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said if the trial is successful, it could free up hundreds of radiologists and other specialists across the country to see more patients, cut waiting lists and save lives.

“As a cancer survivor, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

“That’s why for World Cancer Day, I am committed to publishing a dedicated national cancer plan this year, to unleash Britain’s potential as a world leader in saving lives from this deadly disease and make the NHS fit for the future through our Plan for Change,” he said.

The Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (EDITH) is backed by GBP 11 million of government support via the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

“This landmark trial could lead to a significant step forward in the early detection of breast cancer, offering women faster, more accurate diagnoses when it matters most,” said Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at DHSC and NIHR CEO.

The launch of the trial comes as cancer experts, people living with cancer and medical professionals have been invited to help shape the development of a new national cancer plan through the launch of a call for evidence.

“A national cancer plan will give us the chance to do just that - bringing in new ideas, help us make best practice, normal practice – and ensure the NHS is at the cutting edge of new cancer developments and innovations in the future,” added Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer.

Due to be published later this year, the UK's national cancer plan will set out targeted actions to reduce lives lost to one of the biggest killers, continue improving survival rates, and improve the experience of patients in Britain along their cancer journey. It will also include specific actions for rarer cancers, such as those affecting children and young people.