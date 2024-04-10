UML’s Ghimire elected Nepal's National Assembly vice chair

Kathmandu, Apr 10 (PTI) Bimala Ghimire from the ruling alliance CPN (UML) was elected as the vice chair of the National Assembly on Wednesday with a clear majority.

Out of the total 55 votes polled, Ghimire secured 39 votes as she defeated Nepali Congress candidate Bishnu Devi Pudasaini, who received 16 votes.

National Assembly chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal declared Ghimire as elected.

Ghimire was supported by the CPN (Maoist Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist) and the Janata Samajbadi Party.

The election was necessitated after last month’s changes in the ruling dispensation.

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ of the CPN (Maoist Centre) dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist – CPN-UML) – the second-biggest party – led by former premier KP Sharma Oli on March 4.

On March 6, Prachanda appointed four ministers from his party, seven from the CPN-UML, three from the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and two from the CPN (Unified Socialist). The fifth party in the coalition is the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP). PTI SBP NPK NPK NPK