UN chief Antonio Guterres saddened by death of Iranian President Raisi

United Nations, May 20 (PTI) UN chief Antonio Guterres is saddened by the death of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their colleagues in a helicopter crash.

The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and the Government and people of Iran.

Guterres is “saddened by the death” of Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and their colleagues in a helicopter accident on May 19, a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

Raisi, 63, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, 60, and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest. PTI YAS AMS AKJ AMS

