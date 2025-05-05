UN chief asks India, Pak to step back from the brink, says military solution is no solution

United Nations, May 5 (PTI) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at "at their highest in years" and called for "maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink".

"Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” Guterres said in a brief statement.

Guterres added that he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful" terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and again strongly condemned that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the victims. "Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.

He reiterated his offer of his “good offices" to both governments in the service of peace.

"The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace."