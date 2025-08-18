UN chief expresses sorrow over lives lost in India, Pakistan flash floods

United Nations, Aug 18 (PTI) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives due to the recent flash floods in India and Pakistan.

The Secretary-General offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the disaster.

"The UN Country Teams are at the disposal of the Governments to provide necessary assistance," said a statement issued on Sunday by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, with many more still missing. PTI YAS HIG HIG