UN chief Guterres speaks with EAM Jaishankar, condemns Pahalgam attack

United Nations, Apr 29 (PTI) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in a call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, noting the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means while voicing deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

“I just want to update you on the Secretary General’s phone calls this morning,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Guterres spoke separately with Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“In his phone calls, the Secretary General reiterated his strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means,” Dujarric said.

Guterres also expressed his deep concern at the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, and he also underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.

“The Secretary General offered his good offices to support any de-escalation efforts,” Dujarric said.

President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang is also “deeply concerned” by the escalation of violence between India and Pakistan, Spokesperson for Office of the President of the General Assembly Sharon Birch said at a press briefing.

Yang extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and "stresses that the targeting of civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances. He calls on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and to resolve this dispute through diplomatic means".