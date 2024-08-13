UN chief Guterres welcomes efforts to restore calm, organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh

United Nations, Aug 13 (PTI) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed efforts of Bangladesh's interim government to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in the country, urging the inclusion of women as well as minority communities in the process.

In a statement issued on Monday by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Guterres said he stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights.

Guterres urged Bangladesh’s interim government led by 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to continue to make every effort in the coming weeks to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth, and people across the country, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections.

"The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of an interim government,” the statement said.

“He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into all acts of violence,” the statement said.

Yunus was sworn in as head of Bangladesh's interim government last week after weeks-long protests that turned violent and culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since fled to India.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

In response to a question at the daily press briefing, Haq said the UN is in touch with the “current transitional body, and we hope that there will continue to be an open, inclusive process of government formation and that there can be a quick timetable for the restoration of democratic rule.” The interim government was formed after the fall of the Hasina-led government, and its head, Yunus, announced the portfolios of his 16-member council of advisors last week.

In the wake of attacks on journalists during the student protests, Haq added that the UN is against all attacks on journalists anywhere for any reason. "And we are alarmed at the reports of attacks that have taken place," he said.