UN chief recalls his message to G20, tells world leaders it's time for global compromise to deal with current challenges

United Nations, Sep 19 (PTI) Recalling his message to the G20 leaders in India, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday underscored that it is time for a "global compromise" as he told Heads of State and Government here that the world needs statesmanship and not gamesmanship to deal with current challenges.

"Divides are widening within countries. Democracy is under threat. Authoritarianism is on the march. Inequalities are growing. And hate speech is on the rise,” Guterres told world leaders in his address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) here Tuesday.

Addressing the world from the iconic green podium in the UNGA hall, Guterres said that in the face of all the challenges that are confronting the world, compromise has become a "dirty word".

"Our world needs statesmanship, not gamesmanship and gridlock. As I told the G20, it is time for a global compromise. Politics is compromise. Diplomacy is compromise. Effective leadership is compromise," said the UN chief, who was in India earlier this month to attend the New Delhi G20 summit.

He underscored that leaders have a special responsibility to achieve compromise in building a common future of peace and prosperity for our common good.

The UN chief noted in his address to the UNGA session that over the past year, “we have shown the promise of multilateral action. We have all the tools and resources to solve our shared challenges. What we need is determination." Guterres told world leaders that determination to deal with the challenges of today starts with determination to uphold the UN Charter's pledge for peace.

He, however, voiced concern that instead of ending the scourge of war, "we are seeing a surge of conflicts, coups and chaos. "If every country fulfilled its obligations under the Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed." He said that when countries break those pledges, they create a world of insecurity for everyone, citing the example of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The war, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, has unleashed a nexus of horror: lives destroyed; human rights abused; families torn apart; children traumatized; hopes and dreams shattered.

"Beyond Ukraine, the war has serious implications for us all. Nuclear threats put us all at risk. Ignoring global treaties and conventions makes us all less safe,” he said, adding that poisoning of global diplomacy obstructs progress across the board.

"We must not relent in working for peace – a just peace in line with the UN Charter and international law,” Guterres said.

He added that even while fighting rages, nations must pursue every avenue to ease the suffering of civilians in Ukraine and beyond.

Noting that the Black Sea Initiative was one such avenue, Guterres vowed that he will not give up on his efforts to make it happen. “The world badly needs Ukrainian food and Russian food and fertilizers to stabilize markets and guarantee food security,” he said.

On climate change, Guterres said nations must be determined to tackle the most immediate threat to their future “our overheating planet".

"Climate change is not just a change in the weather. Climate change is changing life on our planet. It is affecting every aspect of our work. It is killing people and devastating communities,” he said.

Noting that actions to deal with climate change are falling abysmally short, Guterres voiced hope that there is still time to keep rising temperatures within the 1.5 degree limits of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This requires drastic steps now – to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and to ensure climate justice for those who did least to cause the crisis but are paying the highest price.

"We have the receipts. G20 countries are responsible for 80 per cent of greenhouse emissions. They must lead. They must break their addiction to fossil fuels and heed the International Energy Agency's findings that new oil and gas licensing by them is incompatible with keeping the 1.5 degree limit alive,” he said.

The UN chief asserted that to stand a fighting chance of limiting global temperature rise, countries must phase out coal, oil and gas in a fair and equitable way – and massively boost renewables. "This is the only path to affordable renewable energy for all.” Guterres said despite the world's long list of global challenges, the spirit of "determination can guide us forward.

"Let us be determined to heal divisions and forge peace," he said.