UN chief, world leaders express condolences to families of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Moscow/Ottawa, Jun 12 (PTI) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among scores of world leaders who offered condolences to the people of India in wake of the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. Many people are feared killed. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members.

President Putin offered condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed “deepest condolences,” over the plane crash, the Kremlin said.

“Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash,” TASS said, quoting Putin's message.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said he is “devastated” to learn about the crash that had one Canadian national among those on board.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds,” Carney said in a post on X.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand too called it the “distressing news” as “devastating.” “Canada is in close contact with our international partners. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have been lost in this tragedy,” she said in a post on X.

UN Secretary General Guterres said he is “deeply saddened” by the Air India crash and, in a post on X, offered “heartfelt condolences” to the families and loved ones of all affected.

“Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as “horrible news” and offered deepest condolences to Modi and the entire people of India.

“Our thoughts are with all victims’ relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he posted on X.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha too offered condolences to “friendly India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar,” and said in a post on X, “With great sadness, we in Ukraine learned of the tragic crash of an Air India passenger plane in Ahmedabad. ... Our hearts go out to all victims' families in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We wish the injured a speedy recovery.” US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio too expressed condolences, saying Washington continues to monitor developments and stands with the emergency responders working to help those impacted.

“Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident,” Rubio said in a post on X.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he is following the “shocking images” of the Air India flight crashing in Ahmedabad and said in a post on X: “As we are only learning the details, my thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with our friends in #India and everyone currently hoping for their loved ones.” Expressing his “profound sadness” at the tragic crash, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said in a post on X, “At this difficult time, the government and people of #Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India.” Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he is “deeply saddened” by the tragic crash and offered “heartfelt condolences to the families of all those affected onboard.” “Equally heartbreaking are the civilian casualties on the ground, including young medical students whose lives and futures were struck by this tragedy. At this moment of deep sorrow, the people of Sri Lanka stand in solidarity with India. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted,” he said in a post on X.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry statement said the government of Nepal is “deeply shocked” and extends its “heartfelt condolences” to the government of India, friendly people of India and to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the accident.

“During this time of profound sorrow, the government and the people of Nepal stand in solidarity with the government and people of India, offering heartfelt sympathy while wishing for speedy recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he is “deeply distressed” to learn about the tragic crash and said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected.

“We share in India’s sorrow and stand in full solidarity as relief efforts continue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with everyone mourning this terrible loss,” he said on X.

Nepal’s former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda too said he is “deeply saddened” by the tragic plane crash. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Nepal stands in solidarity with India in this moment of grief,” he said in a post on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its condolences and hoped for “strength and healing in the days ahead.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a post on X said he was “saddened” to know of the Air India crash.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen”, he wrote on X.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar too joined him in expressing sorrow at the incident. “Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Our hearts are with the Indian people following the terrible incident,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo expressed his "most sincere condolences" to Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to everyone affected by the tragic crash of Air India.