UN congratulates newly-appointed Nepal PM Karki

Kathmandu, Sep 13 (PTI) The United Nations on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Nepal’s newly-elected prime minister Sushila Karki who has been appointed to lead an interim government following a week of violent anti-government protests.

Hanna Singer-Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, said, “At this pivotal moment, the United Nations stands alongside the people of Nepal in their aspirations for peace, justice, transparency, accountability and progress.” She also recognised the contributions of the president, the chief of army staff and ‘Gen Z’ youth leaders, noting that their efforts “helped make this transition possible”.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and representatives of youth protesters.

President Paudel administered the oath of office to former chief justice Karki, 73, on Friday three days after Oli resigned from the prime minister's post following the worst unrest that the Himalayan nation has witnessed in decades.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests. PTI SBP GSP GSP