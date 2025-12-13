UN expert calls on Pakistan to end ‘inhumane’ detention, solitary confinement of Imran Khan

Islamabad, Dec 13 (PTI) A UN expert has called on the Pakistan Government to take immediate and effective action to address reports of “inhumane and undignified detention conditions” of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The UN Special Rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, on Friday said that prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is prohibited under international human rights law, and when it extends longer than 15 days, it constitutes a form of psychological torture, a press release issued by the UN Human Rights body said.

“I call on Pakistani authorities to ensure that Khan’s conditions of detention fully comply with international norms and standards,” Edwards said.

Khan, 73, has been in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023 in multiple cases.

“Khan’s solitary confinement should be lifted without delay. Not only is it an unlawful measure, extended isolation can bring about very harmful consequences for his physical and mental health,” she said.

According to information received, Khan is not permitted outdoor activity or interaction with other detainees and is unable to join communal prayers. Visits from lawyers, family members and others authorised by the courts are frequently interrupted or ended prematurely, it said.

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister Muhammad Sohaib Afridi on Friday alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are being subjected to mistreatment in jail. Afridi’s comments came after he was denied permission to meet incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for the 10th time by the Adiala jail administration on Thursday.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, stated on Thursday that Afridi was denied a meeting with Khan "based on intelligence reports", The News International reported on Friday.

"Imran Khan wanted to orchestrate another event similar to the November 26 protests in Islamabad on the same date this year, and that Afridi's appointment as chief minister was part of this plan -- a plot he claimed has been foiled," the report quoted him as saying. Imran Khan has a history of significant health issues, including a serious spinal injury from a 2013 accident and gunshot wounds from a 2022 assassination attempt, the UN release said. The Special Rapporteur has raised Imran Khan's situation with the Government of Pakistan and will continue to follow developments, it added.