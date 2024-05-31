UN Sec Gen Guterres calls Major Radhika Sen as a true role model

United Nations, May 31 (PTI) Major Radhika Sen is a true leader and role model and her service is a true credit to the United Nations as a whole, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, as he conferred a prestigious award on the Indian woman peacekeeper.

Major Sen, who served with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), received the prestigious ‘2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award’ from Guterres during a ceremony at the world body's headquarters on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Calling on the UN and member states to tap into the rich network created by the award, Major Sen expressed hope that “one day a peacekeeper of another gender” will be honoured with this prestigious award.

“Gender-sensitive peacekeeping is everyone's business, not just us, the women. Peace begins with all of us in our beautiful diversity,” Major Sen, who served in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from March 2023 to April 2024 as the Commander of MONUSCO’s Engagement Platoon for the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion (INDRDB), said.

"A gender perspective in UN peacekeeping is essential for an effective, inclusive and sustainable peace process. Women and girls are disproportionately affected in conflict, facing increased risk and abuse. The need of the hour is to mainstream the women in nation-building, particularly in sectors of security and governance,” she said.

As he presided over the ‘Dag Hammarskjold Medal’ and ‘Military Gender Advocate of the Year’ ceremony, Guterres said, “Major Sen is a true leader and role model. Her service is a true credit to the United Nations as a whole. Please join me in congratulating Major Radhika Sen of India. I could not be prouder to confer her with the Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.” Guterres noted that as commander of the Indian contingent’s engagement platoon, Major Sen led her unit on countless patrols. During these patrols, in an escalating conflict environment in North Kivu, her troops actively engaged with conflict-affected communities, including particularly women and girls. She earned their trust … doing so with humility, compassion, and dedication.” Born in Himachal Pradesh in 1993, Major Sen joined the Indian Army eight years ago. She graduated as a biotech engineer and was pursuing her Master's degree from IIT Bombay when she decided to join the armed forces.

Earlier, Major Sen started her remarks at the ceremony, by saying she is “deeply honoured and humbled” to accept the award on behalf of her colleagues in MONUSCO and “my home country, India.” Stating that the engagement team served as the face of the contingent within the community, tirelessly striving to reach out to every segment of the DRC population, Major Sen said, her team had the opportunity to engage with the communities on topics ranging from women's health, education, child care to gender equality, women employment and combating sexual violence in conflict, along with interactions on various skill development programmes to foster self-reliance.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix congratulated Major Sen for receiving the award, as he said that during the years she served in MONUSCO, she “always kept women at the centre of her work in line with the vision of resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.” Lauding her “outstanding service” in DR Congo, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that “her dedication and bravery highlight the invaluable role of #women peacekeepers in building a better world. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and inspired by her commitment to peace and equality.” Major Sen is the second Indian peacekeeper to receive the prestigious award after Major Suman Gawani, who had served with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and was honoured in 2019.

Created in 2016, the United Nations 'Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award' recognises the dedication and efforts of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. PTI YAS NSA NPK AKJ NPK NPK