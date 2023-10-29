UN Sec. Gen. Guterres to meet PM, President of Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 29 (PTI) UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived in Nepal on Sunday on a maiden four-day official visit during which he will meet the country's leadership, including Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and hold talks with authorities on matters like the ongoing peace process, sustainable development and climate change.

Advertisment

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud greeted the UN Secretary-General at the Tribhuvan International Airport here as he arrived in the country.

Secretary-General was given a guard of honour by the Nepali Army as he began his visit to Nepal at the invitation of 'Prachanda'.

Guterres, who is visiting Nepal for the first time after assuming the UN Secretary-General post in 2017, will discuss the matters relating to the peace process, sustainable development and climate change with Nepali authorities, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisment

Starting in 2006, the peace process for the inclusion of Maoist rebels in mainstream politics, issues relating to implementation of transitional justice mechanism and truth and reconciliation commission, remains incomplete.

Guterres is on Sunday scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel at the Office of the President.

He is scheduled to meet Prachanda at the Prime Minister's office later in the day, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisment

The Secretary-General will have separate meetings with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML) Chairperson K P Sharma Oli in Kathmandu.

Guterres is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with Deputy Prime Ministers Purna Bahadur Khadka and Narayankaji Shrestha.

Following the meetings, he will visit the Patan Durbar Square, a heritage site of historical and archaeological significance.

Advertisment

Prachanda will host a banquet reception on Sunday evening in honour of the Secretary-Genera.

During his visit, the Secretary-General will also visit famous tourist destinations Namche, Pokhara, Annapurna Base Camp and Lord Buddha’s birth place Lumbini on Monday.

The UN Secretary-General is also scheduled to address the joint session of Nepal's Parliament at 4:00 pm on Tuesday. PTI SBP PY PY PY