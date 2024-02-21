UN Security Council fails to adopt Gaza ceasefire resolution

New Delhi: In diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. This is the second time Washington, D.C., has blocked such a text since early December 2023.

Advertisment

The failure to adopt the resolution, presented by Algeria, highlights deep divisions within the Council and raises concerns about the prospects for peace in the region.

If adopted, the resolution presented by Algeria would have also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as reiterated its call for unhindered humanitarian access.

In other terms, it would have rejected forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population, including women and children, and emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation in the region.

Advertisment

Further, it would have reiterated its demand that all parties scrupulously comply with their obligations under international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

The representative of Algeria said that the resolution was the culmination of extensive discussions among all Council members. Pointing to the requests to delay the presentation of the text to secure ongoing diplomatic efforts, he underscored that “silence is not a viable option”. “Now it is the time for action and the time for truth,” he stressed, warning that the value of ceasefire is diminishing every moment.

Recognizing the urgent need for action, the United States has proposed a draft resolution to de-escalate tensions and facilitate humanitarian relief efforts. However, the proposal faces challenges, as the US has vetoed an alternative resolution presented by Algeria, which calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Advertisment

Included in the draft resolution is a stern warning directed at Israel, advising against any potential invasion of the densely populated city of Rafah. This warning underscores the seriousness of the situation, particularly given the dire humanitarian conditions faced by Rafah's residents.

United States obstruction

The United States, a permanent member of the Council, justified its veto by expressing concerns that the resolution could jeopardize delicate negotiations between Israel and the opposing side. The U.S. delegate emphasized the importance of allowing time for diplomatic efforts to yield results, suggesting that an immediate ceasefire without addressing the hostage situation would not lead to lasting peace.

Advertisment

International response: Delegates express frustration and urgency for action

Despite being blocked by a permanent member, the text garnered support from 13 Council members, including three permanent members (China, France, and the Russian Federation), with one permanent member (the United Kingdom) abstaining. Several delegates spoke before the vote.

China, France, and the Russian Federation criticized the U.S. veto and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Many delegates highlighted the disproportionate impact of the conflict on civilians and stressed the Council's responsibility to protect vulnerable populations.

Advertisment

China’s speaker rejected the United States' claim that the text would interfere with diplomatic efforts. The continued avoidance of an immediate ceasefire “is nothing different from giving a green light to the continued slaughter”, he said, adding that only by “extinguishing the fires of war in Gaza we can prevent the fires of hell from engulfing the entire region”. Tunisia’s delegate said it was “unacceptable by any standard for the Council to continue to work at the whim of political calculations and narrow interests”, when daily attacks continue against the Palestinian people, killing thousands. It also sends the wrong message to the occupying Power and gives it a carte blanche vis-à-vis its crimes, he added.

The Russian Federation’s delegate countered that there is no real alternative to the Algerian draft. The text the United States plans to put forward does not contain a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza but refers only to a temporary ceasefire when the conditions are right, he said.

Qatar’s representative, speaking for the Gulf Cooperation Council and associating herself with the Arab Group, condemned the Israeli threat regarding the launch of a military operation against the city of Rafah — “the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced persons in the Gaza Strip”. Sounding alarm over the increased frequency of Israel’s military attacks, she said Gaza is facing “the worst humanitarian disaster the world has seen” with 2 million refugees there are now at risk of starvation.

Advertisment

Humanitarian concerns: Amidst reports of escalating violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, several delegates underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery and protect civilian lives. Concerns were raised about the potential consequences of further military escalation, particularly in light of the looming threat of a ground offensive in Rafah.

The region has been engulfed in violence for months, with casualties mounting on both sides. The conflict was sparked by a Hamas terrorist attack on southern Israel, which prompted a strong military response. However, the indiscriminate violence has resulted in widespread displacement and suffering among civilians, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Rafah, in particular, has suffered greatly from the conflict, with over a million displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in the overcrowded city. The influx of refugees has strained resources and infrastructure, leaving many living in unsanitary conditions with limited access to essentials such as food and clean water.